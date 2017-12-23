Apple poaches three Amazon video execs

Over the past six months, Apple has been laying the foundations for its original programming push, following the hiring of former Sony Pictures Television presidents Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg. Erlicht and Van Amburg brought popular drama Breaking Bad to screens during their time with Sony and Apple is hoping for more of the same while they spearhead efforts inside the company's video programming division.

Apple's gain is another heavy setback for Amazon. Amazon Studios recently saw head of programming Roy Price resign following reports of sexual harassment. Transparent actor Jeffrey Tambor is also the subject of sexual misconduct claims from his former assistant Van Barnes, Transparent cast member Trace Lysette and makeup artist Tamara Delbridge.