WhatsApp will ditch Blackberry OS and Windows Phone by New Year's

In the past few months alone, WhatsApp has unveiled some handy features (like quick delete for sent texts, real-time location sharing, and new universal emojis). But, it seems older platforms don't boast the "capabilities" the company needs to expand its functions going forward.

After extending its deadline for ending BlackBerry 10 support, WhatsApp is clearly done with the OS once and for all. If you're a BlackBerry user who prefers the messaging app over BBM (who doesn't?), you can always grab a newer device that runs on Android. Meanwhile, Windows Phone users on 8.1 or above needn't worry about a thing (well, apart from Microsoft turning its back on the OS, along with Windows Mobile 10).