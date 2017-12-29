The Morning After: Friday, December 29th 2017

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
Apple's apologizing to its customers, and we're running down the best games from last year. Plus, the new season of Black Mirror is here.
Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
Apple's apologizing to its customers, and we're running down the best games from last year. Plus, the new season of Black Mirror is here.
Apple apologizes for confusion over slowdowns with older iPhones
Apple has been in hot water for the last few weeks after the company admitted that it sometimes reduced processor speeds on iPhones with aging batteries as a way to balance performance and battery life. Today, the company is apologizing for not being more transparent with its customers and released more details on how exactly iOS manages battery and performance. That, however, hasn't stopped several lawsuits, from the US to France.
Early 2017 brought us legitimate contenders for game of the year in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Horizon Zero Dawn and Persona 5 -- and that's not to mention Resident Evil's return to form. Now the year is almost over, and we've had a stunning Mario game, another great Wolfenstein title and even an Assassin's Creed game that exceeded all expectations. We pick out the best of this year, and also take a look at what's just on the horizon.
Xbox's lack of compelling games won't be fixed next year
There's a real lack of Xbox exclusive titles in our key picks from the last twelve months of games -- and it's not a problem that's going to be fixed any time soon.
Russia lost a satellite because of one small mistake
According to Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin, the Roscosmos agency lost a $45 million satellite last month because of an unfortunate error. On Russian TV, he said the Meteor M was set to launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome instead of where it actually launched, from Vostochny. Roscosmos has more generally blamed the loss on problems with an algorithms, but it's still a reminder to always double check your settings.
The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.
Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.
Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.