The Morning After: Wednesday, January 3rd 2018

It's time.CES 2018: what to expect

Before we head back to Las Vegas, you can prepare for all the new technology by checking out this CES 2018 preview. Cars, TVs, drones and phones -- if it plugs in, logs on or has a smart assistant then we'll probably get a look at it next week.

Even if it passes the tests.Yes, Apple will replace your iPhone battery

In the old days (of 2017 and prior), Apple would balk at replacing iPhone batteries that still had considerable life left according to its diagnostic tests. Now, as part of changes made in response to revelations about how iOS slows down devices in response to aging batteries, Apple is reportedly ready to replace batteries even if they appear to have more than 80 percent of their original capacity. Note, the service still carries a cost of $29 (temporarily down from $79).

Our bodies are ready.LG is bringing an 88-inch 8K OLED TV to CES

Look at it.

The dream is dead.Microsoft stops selling the Xbox One Kinect adapter

When the Xbox One launched, Microsoft packed one of its Kinect sensors in with each console. Now, a few years later, it's ceased manufacturing and Polygon reports that Microsoft has ended sales of the adapter you'd need to make it work with newer systems like the Xbox One S or One X. Now how will we play Boom Ball 3 for Kinect?

Computer Love.BDSM 2.0: castration and extortion in the digital age

Go inside the life of a techdomme who makes up to $10,000 a day using basic IT tools and lightweight hacking to control men who get a thrill from being extorted, humiliated and, basically, ripped off. (NSFW warning: This story may contain links to and descriptions or images of explicit sexual acts.)

One cord to rule them all.Samsung's latest curved QLED monitor packs Thunderbolt 3

If your laptop supports Thunderbolt 3 then this ultrawide monitor could make the perfect base station for it by connecting data and power through just one cable.

Got a Nintendo DS emulator handy?Fans make 80 new levels for 'New Super Mario Bros.'

Meet Newer Super Mario Bros. DS.

