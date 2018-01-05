The Morning After: Friday, January 5th 2018

It could outsell the Wii U in just one year.Nintendo's Switch is the fastest-selling US console ever

According to Nintendo, in the US the Switch is now the fastest-selling console ever. In just 10 months, it has moved 4.8 million units, breaking Nintendo's own record of four million, set by the Wii. The next goal? Hitting 14 million sold worldwide in one year -- and it's already at 10 million.

We'll see.Tesla says its Model 3 production nightmare is nearly over

Tesla says that it has spent the last three months addressing the "production bottlenecks" on the Model 3 line, and production will now rise sharply. From a slow start, the company believes it now has the capacity to knock out 1,000 Model 3s each week, and 2018 will see even bigger milestones.

With a dual-screen infotainment system.The Velar is a Land Rover for (rich) tech-lovers

Starting at $50,000, the new high-tech Range Rover -- with a plethora of displays and features -- keeps the driver and passengers connected while pampering them in plush seats and with enough room to drag your gear to the beach, mountains or even a certain festival in the desert.

