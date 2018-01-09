The Morning After: Tuesday, January 9th 2018

Dude, where's my spy satellite?Top-secret Zuma payload believed lost

On Sunday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a top-secret US Government payload aboard. While we still don't know exactly what the Zuma mission was supposed to do, the Wall Street Journal reports that its payload didn't separate from the rocket's second stage and tumbled back to Earth. Oops?

Look at those cute OLED eyes.Sony Aibo 2018: old robot dog, new tricks

Dogs may be man's best friend, but Aibo won't be yours unless you give it some love -- no matter how much you paid for it.

A billionaire, a developer and a pro wrestler walk into a keynote.Microsoft's Xbox was the last great CES reveal

The original Xbox was a perfect microcosm of the CES of yore: A massively ambitious piece of tech, but no one knew how it would work or fit into their lives. Here's the story of its unveiling at CES in 2001.

Wait, what?ASUS can turn three screens into one seamless gaming display

The most interesting accessory ASUS brought to CES this year isn't high-tech at all. In fact, the ROG Bezel-free Kit doesn't even require power or software to operate.

You have to see it to believe it.LG Display's magic rollable OLED TV

Yep, it's still a prototype, but LG Display explained that this particular tech demo is closer to real consumer devices than its 88-inch 8K OLED.

Great expectations.LG's 2018 4K TVs include AI and smarter HDR

The flagship OLED lines (the Signature-badged W8 and more-conventional E8) and the LCD-based SK9500 have designs that are largely familiar to their predecessors but carry some significant upgrades under the hood.

Xtreme.Netgear's new Nighthawk router is built for pro gamers

The Pro Gaming Router guarantees a local connection thanks to geo filtering and lets you create preferred server lists, while the Dual-Core 1.7GHz processor supports multiple devices for better 4K streaming.

