Amsterdam will limit Airbnb rentals to 30 days per year

Amsterdam isn't the only city to impose rental limits on Airbnb hosts. London set a 90-day limit last year and Paris has set a maximum of 120 days per year. New York state has had a long-standing law against short term rentals, making any rental less than 30 days illegal. And in 2016 it took that a step further, declaring ads for short term rentals, like those posted on Airbnb, Kayak and others, also illegal. New York has butted heads with Airbnb a few times, as has San Francisco.

In response to Amsterdam's new 30-day limit, Airbnb's public policy manager for the Netherlands and Nordics, Bo de Koning, said in a statement, "The Airbnb community – which consists of 19,000 Amsterdam hosts – is disappointed by your announcement this morning to favour big hotels over local families who occasionally share their homes."

The new limit will go into effect next year.