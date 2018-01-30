Justice Dept and SEC are reportedly reviewing Apple’s iPhone slowdowns

Bloomberg's sources said that government officials had asked Apple for information, but they also made it clear that the probe is in its early stages. What, if any, action will be taken by the agencies is still up in the air as of now.

After Apple's slowdowns became public knowledge, the company apologized and reduced its battery replacement price. With an upcoming OS update -- iOS 11.3 -- Apple will let iPhone users monitor their batteries' health and choose whether to activate reboot-preventing slowdowns.

Earlier this month, Senator John Thune sent Apple CEO Tim Cook a letter requesting answers to a slew of questions about the slowdowns and Apple's handling of them. He had asked for a response by January 23rd.