Netflix orders animated series from team behind 'Bojack Horseman'

Haddish has been on a number of shows including The Carmichael Show and Real Husbands of Hollywood but her breakout performance in last year's box-office hit Girls Trip has made her a household name. Last year, she also hosted Saturday Night Live, published her first book and released a stand-up special on Showtime. Among her upcoming projects is a comedy called The Oath that also stars Ike Barinholtz, John Cho and Carrie Brownstein, a drama called The Kitchen where Haddish will star opposite Melissa McCarthy, a Kevin Hart film called Night School and a TV series starring tracy Morgan called The Last OG.

Tuca & Bertie joins Netflix's other animated series F is for Family, Castlevania, Big Mouth and Bojack Horseman. The first season will be 10 episodes long.