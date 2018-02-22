23 attorneys general refile challenge to FCC net neutrality repeal

Other efforts aimed at blocking the FCC's decision include a Senate challenge to the order that is currently one vote shy as well as a Day of Action aimed at convincing one more Senator to join the cause. And three states -- New York, Montana and New Jersey -- have enacted policies aimed at encouraging ISPs in the state to uphold net neutrality. Now that the order is in the Federal Register, legislators have 60 days to overturn the decision.

The attorneys general say in their complaint that the FCC's order was "arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion within the meaning of the Administrative Procedure Act." They also say it violates federal law and conflicts with the notice-and-comment rulemaking requirements. They're asking the court to vacate the order.