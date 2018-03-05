Uber considers Waymo partnership following lawsuit

Even though Waymo is already collaborating with Lyft, a working relationship with Uber would likely help the Google-owned autonomous car division get more of its self-driving cars on the road. Uber would be able to stay competitive with its largest rival, too, without falling too far behind in the public consciousness. There's no indication, says The Information, that Waymo is ready to make a deal, however. Still, CEO Khosrowshahi is aware that Waymo's self-driving systems are more advanced than Uber's own, the site's sources note, and would benefit from working with the Alphabet company.