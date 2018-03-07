Netflix isn't chasing the competition into sports or live TV

Hastings addressed this and a wide range of other topics during a 30-minute chat with members of the media. One of the most notable things the Netflix chief mentioned is that his streaming service doesn't have any plans whatsoever to do live TV, even if rivals like Hulu and Amazon's Prime Video are investing heavily in that space. "To follow a competitor, never, never, never," he said. "We have so much we want to do in our area, so we're not trying to copy others, whether that's linear cable, there's lots of things we don't do. We don't do [live] news, we don't do [live] sports. But what we do do, we try to do really well."

He said that while "all of these media companies" are trying to get into video, specifically newcomers such as Facebook, Netflix has been competing with seasons rivals like Amazon for a decade and he's happy with the success of his company thus far. Earlier this year, during its Q4 2017 earnings report, Netflix announced that it added 8.3 million new customers that quarter, its largest single-quarter growth ever. Those numbers certainly seem to bolster Hasting's confidence. He said that, while it's a very competitive market at the moment -- and it's only going to get tougher with others like Facebook and YouTube joining the fray -- he believes that if Netflix continues to produce great series and content, it has nothing to worry about.

"If we do our own Prime service, we'll never succeed," he said, referring to the idea that Netflix could offer something beyond its on-demand content. He added that what hurts Netflix's competitors is that "their strategy is to win by being broad, you know, a little bit of everything." Hastings said it's also key to ensure customers that they're never going to see ads on a Netflix product, despite the potential for lower prices and creating more revenue. Hastings didn't have to mention Hulu or YouTube by name to know those are the platforms he was referring to. "Really having great experience -- no advertisements or chopping up all of the content -- vastly outweigh the fact that one company is gaining a lot of influence."