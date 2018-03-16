'Battlefront II' will finally make in-game progression fair next week

Now, daily play is the exclusive way to earn crates, which will only include emotes and cosmetic tweaks for your gear. In the bullet point on the blog post, EA repeated that crates won't contain anything that impacts gameplay. Anything you've already bought or earned will stay in your possession regardless of how you came about it, as well. If you still feel like dropping real-world money for Battlefront gear in-game, however, EA isn't going to stop you. But, the appearance packs and skins you buy with Crystals, are again, purely cosmetic. You'll also be able to purchase those with in-game credits earned from gameplay.

It sounds like pressure from lawmakers in Belgium, Hawaii and Washington worked as intended. Now that this seems to be taken care of, we can start speculating how EA will bungle Battlefront the next time.