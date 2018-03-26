Senate committee asks Facebook, Google and Twitter to testify on privacy

The list of people that want to hear from social media giants in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal keeps getting longer. Senator Ron Wyden wants to know how the data collection happened in the first place, and Facebook talked to Congressional staffers last week. The FTC is investigating the whole debacle, as well. Mark Zuckerberg is predictably sorry. Now the Senate Judiciary Committee has invited the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter to testify on April 10th over data privacy procedures.
The Judiciary Committee has already had representatives of the three social media giants in to talk about the platforms' specific role in handling Russian misinformation during the 2016 US elections. The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, has now invited Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai and Twitter's Jack Dorsey to appear before the panel. According to Bloomberg, the House Energy and Commerce Committees, as well as the Senate Commerce Committee, have already called on Zuckerberg to testify about Cambridge Analytica. The Facebook creator said last week he'll visit DC if he's the right person to appear.