Senate committee asks Facebook, Google and Twitter to testify on privacy

The Judiciary Committee has already had representatives of the three social media giants in to talk about the platforms' specific role in handling Russian misinformation during the 2016 US elections. The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, has now invited Zuckerberg, Google's Sundar Pichai and Twitter's Jack Dorsey to appear before the panel. According to Bloomberg, the House Energy and Commerce Committees, as well as the Senate Commerce Committee, have already called on Zuckerberg to testify about Cambridge Analytica. The Facebook creator said last week he'll visit DC if he's the right person to appear.