Purism's privacy-focused phone will support Ubuntu Touch

This means users will now have three choices when it comes to the Librem 5's operating system. It'll ship with free Software Foundation-endorsed PureOS by default, although KDE Plasma Mobile is also on offer. Todd Weaver, CEO of Purism, said that it makes sense to include community-developed Ubuntu in its open-platform offering. "While we develop, support, and recommend PureOS, allowing an alternative to users that is supported by Purism can only help the cause of improving digital rights for users."