The Morning After: Cyborg dragons, Facebook's AI and hate speech

But slow OLED sales suggest bad news for the iPhone X.

Samsung shows record profits



The South Korean giant just reported its fourth straight quarter of record-breaking operating profit, but the key note is about sales of mobile OLED displays. They were weaker than expected, which, combined with reports from other companies that make iPhone parts, suggest Apple's high-end device didn't sell quite as many units as anticipated. But for Samsung, things look good, with high Galaxy S9 sales and updated products like a new Galaxy Note, 8K TV and MicroLED display on track for release later this year.



Okay.

Zuckerberg: It's easier for AI to detect nipples than hate speech



Facebook's Q1 earnings showed the company can still make more money and attract more users year-on-year despite all that controversy. During a Q&A session with Mark Zuckerberg and other executives, the CEO fielded a question on artificial intelligence's role in automatically detecting harmful content on the platform. Its AI isn't so good at catching hate speech, but has done a great job intercepting terrorist content. Zuckerberg added:"It's much easier to build an AI system to detect a nipple than it is to detect hate speech."

Given the platform's history of banning, then begrudgingly allowing, breastfeeding and nudity in iconic photos, it might not come as a surprise. But it's also an unusual thing to mention after an earnings report.

Borrowing from George RR.

Elon Musk: 'Oh btw I'm building a cyborg dragon'



What are you talking about, Elon?



So, is he allowed to play during class?

Pro-gaming team signs 13-year-old 'Fortnite' player



While age restrictions might lock Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson out of competition in a (hypothetical) official Fortnite league run by developer Epic Games, there are other tournaments where the 13-year-old can show off his skills. Team Secret CEO John Yao told ESPN that "I actually had no idea he was 13 until the team told me... What immediately stood out to me was how mature he was, and he sounded just like one of the other guys."



But lots of crossovers, SUVs and trucks.

Soon, Ford will only sell two kinds of cars in North America



Ford is scaling back its small-car lineup in North America to just two vehicles, the Mustang and the unrevealed Focus Active crossover, in the "next few years." While the brand wasn't too specific beyond that, it noted it was adding hybrid powerplants to many of its vehicles, ranging from the Mustang to historical gas guzzlers like the Explorer and F-150. It reiterated it'll launch its first all-electric vehicle (the Mach 1 SUV) in 2020, and it'd have 16 EV models on the market by 2022.



Police an alternate-reality internet from an arcane operating system.

This is pretty much GeoCities: The Game



If you used the internet in the mid-to-late '90s, you probably remember GeoCities. It was all bright, garish web pages full of animated glitter and barely readable text. The old web-hosting service is now the inspiration for an upcoming adventure game called Hypnospace Outlaw. You're tasked with finding the pages and corresponding users that are breaking the company's rules. Each investigation is a unique text-based puzzle. The process and solutions, of course, are a mystery for now. In an interview, developer Jay Tholen hinted that page tags and a search engine will play a crucial role, however. "There are other weird ways to solve the puzzles," he said, "but I don't want to spoil the conceits of those."



It could give a user access to an entire hotel within minutes.

Researchers create device that opens hotel doors with old keycards



Researchers at cybersecurity firm F-Secure have designed a device that can pull data from hotel keycards and essentially create a master key for an entire hotel. The keycard doesn't even have to be in use. The device can give the user access to pretty much any room in the hotel in just a matter of minutes. "It can be your own room key, a cleaning staff key, even to the garage or workout facility," said F-Secure's Tomi Tuominen. "We can even do it in an elevator if you have your key in your front pocket; we can just clone it from there."



But wait, there's more...

