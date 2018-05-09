Samsung could release a wireless AR headset before Apple

Samsung and Microsoft haven't had the smoothest of relationships in the past, but as The Korea Times reports, a Samsung official has clarified matters. "Samsung Electronics is working on developing cordless and high-priced headsets supporting both VR and AR," they said. "Definitely, Samsung plans to use in-house application processors, OLED displays and sensors. But more importantly, Microsoft has lowered its demand for royalties as it is taking a multi-pronged approach to delivering a rich ecosystem of games and applications that will entice users." There aren't any further specification details as yet.

Samsung doesn't have the best track record adhering to timelines (Bixby was a deadline nightmare start to finish), and it does like to make bold declarations of intent -- a foldable Galaxy Note is still on the cards for this year, allegedly. But with Microsoft on board there will certainly be a concentrated effort to get the device out there, largely because it aligns so closely with the company's mixed reality platform it's pushing so hard at the moment.