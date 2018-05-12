The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Time to start training.The dog-like SpotMini robot will go on sale next year

Boston Dynamics President Marc Raibert said that the SpotMini robot would go on sale next year. The company has some 10 prototypes of the quadruped already, with a plan to build 100 by the end of the year as it tried to increase production before the bot goes on sale in 2019.

It's a surprisingly strong start.Life with the Android P beta has been (mostly) painless

It's early, but Chris Velazco calls this "the most thorough update to the Android experience in years." He's spent three days living with Android P and its webOS-like app switcher just so you can get an idea of what it's like, so dive in.

The fans were heard.NBC picks up 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' after Hulu, Netflix pass

After Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine, fans hoped a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu might pick up the show to extend its run. As it turns out, NBC will pick up the show for a 13-episode sixth season.

June 11th.Sony is trying a new format for its E3 press conference

This year at E3 Sony is ditching the usual barrage of trailers in favor of "deep dives" on a few big first-party titles like Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding. Oh -- and no new hardware.

Hope for the best but prepare for the worst.Bad Password: DNA is just another way we can't opt out of data sharing

As columnist Violet Blue explains, the way the Golden State Killer was found — through other people's DNA — raises a new kind of specter. One of a data dystopia where we've lost control in new ways.

Robots with sarcasm and ambiguity.Google's AI advances are equal parts worry and wonder

When Google's AI used sounds like "umm," "uhh" and tonal inflections to create a more convincing, realistic cadence it was like a scene out of Black Mirror. As we shift between wonder and unease, what are the questions that need to be answered about this new technology before it becomes a part of our daily lives?

