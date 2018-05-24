Pornhub made a VPN

VPNhub is launching today, and offers "free and unlimited bandwidth" on your platform of choice, as long as it's iOS, Android, Windows and Mac OS (although the last two are premium-only). "With 90 million visitors a day, the vast majority of whom are using devices on the go," said Pornhub VP Corey Price, "it's especially important that we continue to ensure the privacy of our users."

The company claims that VPNhub has 1,000 servers in more than 15 countries, and that it will not log user data or browsing activity itself. It is, however, ad-supported, with users required to cough up for VPNhub Premium to remove the ads, and to use the desktop versions of the platform.

Pornhub's parent, Mindgeek, does not have a great reputation for security. A 2012 breach of subsidiary sites YouPorn and Digital Playground exposed the details of more than 1.1 million users. In 2016, Brazzers' forum was hacked, with 800,000 members being outed. In 2017, Pornhub unwittingly hosted a malvertising attack that was in operation for more than a year.

VPNhub is going to be available in the UK, despite the fact that it would likely be used to circumvent the country's forthcoming age-verification law. The oft-delayed regime will insist that people prove that they are over 18 before being able to access adult content, and Mindgeek is offering its AgeID platform to manage it.

Engadget asked about this potential conflict to Corey Price, who said that "VPNhub is a separate service and not related to AgeID." Price later added that the VPN will "provide users with an encrypted tunnel through which they can anonymously browse the internet securely."

VPNhub is available globally, with the exception of countries that the US bans its companies from dealing with. That list includes Burma, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria, while there are also reports of bans in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and China. Your mileage, then, may vary.