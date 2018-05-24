Tesla may reveal the Model Y this year... maybe

Elon Musk can't stop shooting from the hip on Twitter. Last night, the Tesla chief said he might reveal the mysterious Model Y SUV on March 15th, 2019, "because the Ides of March sounded good." He then clarified that the unveiling could take place sometime between the end of 2018 and the middle of 2019. Maybe. Possibly.
But consider it real. We could unveil Model Y anytime from late this year to mid next year, so March 15 is about right.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2018
That timeline does make some sense, with Model Y production tentatively scheduled for 2020. But Tesla has infamous manufacturing issues; most recently, it has struggled with production pauses and meeting its target of building 5,000 Model 3 cars every week. Time seems like the most relative of concepts at Tesla. Can someone buy Musk a calendar before the Ides of March rolls around?