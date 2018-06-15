The Morning After: Jaguar's I-Pace EV takes on the Model X

Got it?Verizon makes its unlimited plans even more complicated

In a move that is somehow both incredibly simple and bafflingly complicated, Verizon has launched a new unlimited data plan and is shaking up the way its family plans work. The pricey aboveunlimited plan is apparently more unlimited than the existing gounlimited and beyondunlimited plans. The new plan includes unlimited data with up to 75GB for HD video, 20GB of mobile-hotspot data at LTE speeds, five TravelPasses, each with a day of international data usage per month, and 500GB of Verizon Cloud service.

"What they've built so far feels faithful to the original game."We watched someone play 'Beyond Good and Evil 2'

The still-in-development game is playable and impressive, even if we didn't get to jump on the sticks ourselves.

A luxury EV that can tackle anything.Jaguar I-Pace review

After four years of development, Jaguar's first all-electric luxury crossover might be ready to take the lead from Tesla. Roberto Baldwin took a drive on- and off-road through Portugal, and came away thinking "I prefer the I-Pace over the Model X."

It's a Chicago Loop loop using Loop not a Hyperloop loop.Elon Musk's Boring Company will build a high-speed link in Chicago

The Boring Company has been selected as the preferred option to build an express route between O'Hare Airport and downtown Chicago. It's thought that, when running, the journey will take 12 minutes, with fares expected to cost between $20 and $25.

Infrared imaging helped to highlight the eruption and lava flow.The Big Picture: the drama and fury of Kilauea's volcano from space

Destructive lava flow from Hawaii's Kilauea has been caught by the ESA Copernicus satellite Sentinel-2B (in visible and infrared light) with some dramatic enhancements from photo and geography enthusiast Pierre Markuse.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.