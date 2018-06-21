The Morning After: AMC attacks MoviePass

WatchTV makes its debut.AT&T's latest unlimited plans include a new live TV service

The $15 "skinny bundle" AT&T promised would arrive after its Time Warner purchase isn't available by itself yet, but the first appearance of WatchTV is coming bundled with two new mobile plans. Unlimited &More and Unlimited &More Premium include the service's 30+ live TV channels (viewable via phone, browser or various media devices) and a $15 credit toward DirecTV Now. Prices start at $70 per month

Fundamentally flawed.HTC U12+ review

The latest HTC flagship phone comes with a good camera, a big, beautiful display and is appropriately priced. Unfortunately, in today's crowded market that's not really enough, while finicky pressure-sensitive power and volume keys combine to spoil the day-to-day experience.

A new challenger appears.AMC's 'Stubs A-List' subscription is a direct attack on MoviePass

To compete with MoviePass, AMC Theaters will launch a monthly subscription service starting June 26th. With the AMC Stubs A-List program, in exchange for $19.95 per month folks will be able to see three movies of their choosing per week -- even if that means seeing the same movie three times in the same day. According to a press release, this also includes IMAX, Dolby Cinema and 3D features.

Hope you like vertical video.A first look at IGTV

As rumored, Instagram is ready to get into long-form video. The company made those plans official with the reveal of IGTV, its new video portal/app geared toward internet creators, like the ones who have made a living off of YouTube. IGTV is going to be perfect for creators with thousands or millions of followers -- especially since Instagram has an audience of 1 billion monthly active users -- but anyone with an account can upload videos up to an hour long.

It claims the theft was a response to being reassigned due to poor performance.Tesla sues former employee who allegedly stole confidential data

Tesla provided Engadget with a copy of the lawsuit it filed against former process technician Martin Tripp. In the suit, it claims Tripp had been cited for poor performance, and responded to being reassigned by committing "sabotage" in the form of writing software that hacked the company's manufacturing systems and stole confidential data.

It has potential, but...A closer look at the BlackBerry KEY2's new dual camera

Maybe a reliable single camera is more valuable than a pretty good dual camera?

