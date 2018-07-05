Scott Pruitt resigns as head of the EPA

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will...

...on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Pruitt had only been in the job since February of 2017, however he was almost immediately beset by controversy and scandal once confirmed. He spent $25,000 retrofitting his DC office to include a soundproof booth, another $9,600 on office furniture, $3,000 to have the space swept for bugs and surveillance equipment, and another $1,560 on a dozen custom pens.

He was caught taking a $163,000 first-class, chartered, taxpayer-funded flight to watch last years Wimbeldon tennis tournament, rented an apartment in DC that lists for $4,300 a month for just $50 a night (and only paid for the nights that he actually slept there).

