Scott Pruitt resigns as head of the EPA

After months of scandal and numerous investigations into his lavish spending habits while in office, Scott Pruitt has tendered his resignation as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. President Donald Trump broke the news on Thursday via Twitter.
I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018
...on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018
Pruitt had only been in the job since February of 2017, however he was almost immediately beset by controversy and scandal once confirmed. He spent $25,000 retrofitting his DC office to include a soundproof booth, another $9,600 on office furniture, $3,000 to have the space swept for bugs and surveillance equipment, and another $1,560 on a dozen custom pens.
He was caught taking a $163,000 first-class, chartered, taxpayer-funded flight to watch last years Wimbeldon tennis tournament, rented an apartment in DC that lists for $4,300 a month for just $50 a night (and only paid for the nights that he actually slept there).
