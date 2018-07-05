Show More Results

Image credit: Getty Images
Scott Pruitt resigns as head of the EPA

He quits amidst multiple investigations into his spending habits while in office.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
16m ago in Green
Getty Images

After months of scandal and numerous investigations into his lavish spending habits while in office, Scott Pruitt has tendered his resignation as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. President Donald Trump broke the news on Thursday via Twitter.

