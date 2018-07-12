Netflix beats out HBO in total Emmy nominations for the first time

For Netflix, The Crown received 13 nominations including outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actress (Claire Foy), outstanding supporting actor (Matt Smith) and outstanding supporting actress (Vanessa Kirby). Glow was nominated for outstanding comedy series, among its 10 total nominations, and Betty Gilpin received an outstanding supporting actress nomination. The miniseries Godless snagged 12 nominations including outstanding limited series, outstanding lead actress (Michelle Dockery), outstanding supporting actor (Jeff Daniels) and outstanding supporting actress (Merritt Wever). Jason Bateman scored two nominations for Ozark -- one for lead actor and one for directing -- while David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown received nominations for outstanding drama nominee Stranger Things.

Altered Carbon, American Vandal, Bill Nye Saves the World, Fuller House, Icarus, Mindhunter, Queer Eye, The Ranch, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Seven Seconds, 13 Reasons Why, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Wild Wild Country were among Netflix's other titles that received nominations. Black Mirror did as well, including one each for Jesse Plemons and Letitia Wright. Its Marvel series -- Jessica Jones, The Defenders and The Punisher -- also got some Emmy love while its comedy specials, including those from Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney and Patton Oswalt did as well.

Most of Hulu's nominations went to The Handmaid's Tale, which is up for outstanding drama series as well as a slew of outstanding actor and actress nominations. Elisabeth Moss received an outstanding lead actress nomination while Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd and Yvonne Strahovski were nominated for outstanding supporting roles. Samira Wiley, Cherry Jones and Kelly Jenrette received nominations for outstand guest actress. In all, The Handmaid's Tale received 20 nominations with I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman, The Looming Tower and March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step receiving Hulu's other seven nominations.

Of Amazon's 22 nominations, 14 went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is nominated for outstanding comedy series, outstanding lead actress (Rachel Brosnahan), outstanding supporting actor (Tony Shalhoub), outstanding supporting actress (Alex Borstein) and outstanding guest actress (Jane Lynch). Amazon's The Tick, Mozart in the Jungle, The Last Tycoon and Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams were also nominated.

Each streaming service scored more nominations in key categories this year than they did in 2017. Netflix has 27, Hulu has 12 and Amazon has five. Last year those three received 18, three and three key category nominations respectively.

The Emmy Awards air September 17th.