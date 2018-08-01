CBS plans local news streaming starting in NYC and LA

You'll be able to access CBSN Local via CBSN on CBSNews.com and the company's various mobile apps. The company notes that CBSN itself has grown "significantly" since its launch in November 2014, with 80 percent of its viewers coming from the prized 18-49 demographic. CBSN Local will start in New York City, partnering with WCBS and WLNY starting in the fourth quarter of this year, with Los Angeles' KCBS and KCAL next on the list. The service will feature live streams of regularly scheduled CBS fare, including morning, daytime and evening newscasts, as well as live coverage of breaking news events.