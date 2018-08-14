Nikon may unveil its full-frame mirrorless cameras on August 23rd

Supposedly, the new lens family (potentially called Z-Nikkor) could include an extra-wide aperture 58mm f/0.95 lens unveiled sometime after the 23rd. Although it's not apparent when this ultra-bright lens would arrive, it's likely to be expensive. Nikon is focusing on high-end prime glass for the Z-series cameras, according to the leak, and that's not surprising when the camera line is poised to start around $2,500 just for a Z6 body.

As before, Nikon is clearly chasing after higher-end Sony full-frame cameras like the A7R III and A9. These mirrorless models have increasingly drawn attention away from conventional DSLRs, and there's a real chance that Nikon could fall out of favor if it didn't have competitive options. The Z6 and Z7 also represent admissions that Nikon's initial mirrorless strategy, which used the technology for upscale point-and-shoots, didn't pan out. Photographers wanted mirrorless cameras for serious work, and Nikon is finally ready to deliver.