MoviePass forces annual subscribers to its new three-movie plan early

"As of today, aligned with Section 2.4 of our Terms of Use, your annual subscription plan will now allow you to see three movies a month instead of the previous unlimited offering, and you'll receive up to a $5 discount on any additional movie tickets purchased," the email said. "This is the current standard plan now in effect for all current and new subscribers." And because the move is retroactive for the current monthly period, which varies by customer, some users will find that they've already seen their three movies once they receive the notification email. The company claims it "intends" to expand its offering of blockbuster and independent films in light of the plan adjustments.

Annual subscribers can opt out of this change and cancel their subscriptions for a prorated refund, though they only have until the end of the month to make that decision. If you cancel, however, you can't sign up again for nine months. Some are reporting on Twitter that the cancellation process isn't working for them though.

To keep track of where your monthly limit stands, head to "Account" in the app and tap "Account Details." There you'll see how many showings you have remaining and when that limit resets. Discounts for additional tickets will vary depending on location and movie title.

This is just the latest change from a company that can't seem to decide how it should deal with its ever-growing money issues. Earlier this month, it began limiting users to just a few movie options per day.