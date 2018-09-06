Google will reveal its latest Pixel phones October 9th

Google has confirmed that its upcoming hardware event will take place October 9th in New York City at 11AM Eastern Time. The company is likely to reveal the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, though plenty of leaks have given us a good idea of what Google has in store for its flagship Android handset this time around. They suggest that the display will have a deep notch, and the phone will probably have Qi wireless charging and an all-glass design. Other leaks suggested that the Pixel 3 will have a 5.5-inch screen, with a 2160x1080 resolution and a 2:1 aspect ratio.