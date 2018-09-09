Netflix, Hulu and Amazon win numerous creative Emmy awards

Netflix's The Crown, meanwhile, claimed awards for drama casting, period costumes and cinematography for a one-hour single-camera show. The wrestling series GLOW also snagged awards for production design and stunt coordination.

The company's rivals didn't come away empty-handed by any stretch. Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale claimed three awards, including one for guest actress Samira Wiley. Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scooped up three awards for music as well as comedy casting and editing.

Internet services didn't dominate the Creative Arts Emmys. That nod went to HBO, which racked up a total of 13 awards thanks in part to Game of Thrones. This might not be the end of the winning streak for online video providers, however. The second round of Creative Arts awards is due later on September 9th, and the services have plenty of candidates for the Primetime Emmys. Consider this a taste of what could come in the near future.