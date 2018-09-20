There's even an Alexa-enabled Amazon wall clock

The Echo Wall Clock doesn't have Alexa built-in; instead, it connects to nearby Echo devices via Bluetooth to track timers and keep your home in the correct timezone. Amazon sees this thing getting the most use in the kitchen, considering all the time-tracking that goes on during meal prep. It'll cost $30 when it starts shipping later this year.

The Echo Wall Clock operates a lot like the AmazonBasics Microwave, which Amazon also announced during today's Alexa event.

