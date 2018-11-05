Amazon opens its first 4-Star store in California

Amazon is opening its 4-Star location in California. The new shop -- which boasts a mix of Amazon's highest-rated and "new and trending" products (think toys, household items, and Echos) -- launches in Berkeley today, reports The Verge.
Arriving just days after Colorado got its first 4-Star, the store is the latest sign that Amazon is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint, which also encompasses its Amazon Go outlets, Whole Foods subsidiary and physical bookstores. Because people clearly still want to browse and shop, and also pick up items during their downtime. That is unless you're an Amazon Key user willing to open up your home and car boot to the company.