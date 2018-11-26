Game developer Rebellion is opening its own UK film and TV studio

Both adaptations will set up at Rebellion's new $100 million site: a former printing press for the Daily Mail newspaper in Didcot near Oxford, England, which measures 220,000 square feet and includes a 25,000-square-foot sound stage. The facility will be ready for use within weeks, with plans to rent it out to third-parties as an increasing number of Hollywood blockbusters decamp to the UK for production work.

Rebellion's Judge Dredd: Mega-City One will mark the straight-shooting lawman's first TV series, after being portrayed in films by Sylvester Stallone -- in the tepidly-received Judge Dredd in 1995 -- and more recently in 2012 by Karl Urban in the Alex Garland-penned Dredd (on which Rebellion owners, brothers Jason and Chris Kingley, served as producers). Rogue Trooper, meanwhile, has director Duncan Jones (Source Code, Warcraft) locked in to tell the tale of 2000AD's genetically-modified blue soldier.

Rebellion's expansion into film and television follows similar moves by Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard. Like its bigger counterparts, it's looking to merge its visual entertainment ambitions. "I think we are pretty good at creating content in all different types, screen content and interactive games and all sorts of stuff, and I'm hoping we're going to be equally good at making TV and film," Jason Kingsley told Variety.