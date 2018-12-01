Mighty Vibe review: A much improved iPod Shuffle for Spotify

Much like the first version, Mighty Vibe is super easy to set up. Everything is controlled through a mobile app, and once you've connected your Spotify account and the Vibe itself, you're ready to start syncing playlists and podcasts. That whole process takes about five minutes. Once everything is connected, the Mighty app pulls in all of your Spotify playlists and podcasts so you can easily select what you want to load on the device. The software also keeps tabs on your storage space, so you know exactly what you have room for.

When I reviewed the first Mighty, my main issue was Bluetooth range. It was awful. I basically had to clip the tiny music player onto my shirt collar or keep it right beside the wireless headphones I had it paired with. Anytime I tried to put Mighty in my pocket at the gym or for a run, the signal would cut out. Calling it frustrating is an understatement. Naturally, wireless range was the first thing I tested with the new Mighty Vibe, and I'm happy to report that it's much improved. I can not only actually put it in my pocket but also leave it clipped onto my gym bag while I refill a water bottle across the room. Ditto for leaving it on my desk while I venture into the kitchen. Bluetooth range has gone from the biggest headache on the original Mighty to one of the biggest strengths on Mighty Vibe.