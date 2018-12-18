The first 'Rocket League' Hot Wheels car arrives this month

Want a tangible sign of your devotion to Rocket League, but would rather not drop $180 on an RC car kit or even several dollars on a Pull-Back Racer? Don't worry, you can buy something with your pocket change. Hot Wheels is launching its first Rocket League die-cast car, the Octane, later in December for a very modest $1.09. You can't really set up miniature matches when only the blue will be available at first (orange doesn't show up until 2019), but this should let you race Rocket League-style on Hot Wheels tracks.
The initial car will be available in the Americas, Asia and Europe at retailers that include Walmart, Target, Canadian Tire and Tesco. It's likely arriving too late for a stocking stuffer, unfortunately. At this, price, though, it's one of the most affordable pieces of video game memorabilia you can find -- it's less expensive than many of Rocket League's add-ons, let alone the game itself.