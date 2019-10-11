Latest in Gear

Alexa can now speak Spanish in the US

It’s about time.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
As of today, Amazon customers in the US can speak to Alexa in Spanish. They can switch Echo and Alexa Built-In devices to Spanish using the Alexa app, or they can take advantage of multilingual mode. That feature allows Alexa to respond in English or Spanish, depending on which language the question was asked in.

Echo and Alexa Built-In devices also support a new Spanish voice, and developers can build new skills for Spanish speaking users. Amazon Music listeners in the US can ask Alexa for new Latin music playlists in Spanish, too.

We knew these changes were coming, but that doesn't make them any less significant. The US has the second largest concentration of Spanish speakers in the world next to Mexico -- a total of 48.6 million. Though, Google Assistant and Siri both speak Spanish (and several other languages), so Amazon is playing catch up on a pretty important capability.

Source: Amazon
