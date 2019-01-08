CES 2019 recap: Day zero

A lot happened at CES before the show floor opened up, and it won't surprise you to hear that TVs played a large part. Manufacturers unveiled a slew of 8K sets, including Samsung's room-filling Q900 and even an LG Signature roll-up TV that hides when you're not using it. And that's not including support for Apple, whose technology was surprisingly ubiquitous at pre-CES events. The recap above will give you a taste of what happened. You can find more of our coverage here, and be sure to stay tuned as the show floor opens.