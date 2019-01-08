Show More Results

CES 2019 recap: Day zero

TVs were clearly the highlight of the pre-show announcements.
A lot happened at CES before the show floor opened up, and it won't surprise you to hear that TVs played a large part. Manufacturers unveiled a slew of 8K sets, including Samsung's room-filling Q900 and even an LG Signature roll-up TV that hides when you're not using it. And that's not including support for Apple, whose technology was surprisingly ubiquitous at pre-CES events. The recap above will give you a taste of what happened. You can find more of our coverage here, and be sure to stay tuned as the show floor opens.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2019 here!

