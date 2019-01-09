Nissan unveils its longest-range Leaf EV yet

Nissan also updated its "Intelligent Mobility" interface with a larger 8-inch display. It's controlled by smartphone-like swiping, scrolling and tapping gestures, and apps, maps and firmware are updated over the air. Nissan now offers door-to-door navigation that syncs to your smartphone and has integrated Nissan Energy -- its vehicle-to-home system for managing battery-assisted solar power and other home energy installations.

The launch of the Leaf was actually delayed because of the dramatic arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn in Japan. It's coming this month to Japan for 4,162,320 yen ($38,000), will hit Europe later this quarter for 45,000 euros and arrive to US shores sometime this spring. US pricing has yet to be announced.