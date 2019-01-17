Microsoft might surprise us with HoloLens 2 next month

Microsoft has hinted it could reveal the long-awaited HoloLens 2 next month. It sent out invites to a press event taking place on February 24th, which CEO Satya Nadella, CVP Julia White and technical fellow Alex Kipman will host. Given the names involved, it seems Microsoft has something significant up its sleeve. Kipman is the creator of HoloLens, so his presence suggests Microsoft will have at least some news on the latest version of its mixed reality headset.
Rumors had suggested Microsoft would unveil HoloLens 2 late last year or early 2019, so this event fits that timeline. Reports have indicated Microsoft will use Qualcomm's 850 or XR1 chip to power the system -- Qualcomm designed the latter specifically for VR and AR headsets. It supports 4K video at 60 frames per second, along with 3D overlays and directional audio. HoloLens 2 will include a custom AI chip, Microsoft has confirmed, and reports suggest the upcoming headset will be more comfortable than its predecessor.