Netflix's 'Roma' leads streaming at the Oscars with ten nominations

The service also scored three nominations for the Coen brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, including Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design and Original Song. Hulu, meanwhile, scored one nomination for Best Documentary Feature with Bing Liu's Minding the Gap. Amazon appears to have come up empty this year, although that wasn't completely surprising when its focus has been on TV shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

However many awards these productions win at the Oscars on February 24th, they could prove a watershed moment for streaming services. Even with Amazon's acting and screenplay Oscars in 2017, there's still been questions as to whether or not online video services can produce critical successes on par with the best conventional movies. Roma clearly has the advantage of a famous director in its quest for Oscar trophies, but it still shows that internet-focused productions can compete with the best of the best.