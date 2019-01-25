Facebook is reportedly unifying all its messaging apps

As part of the move, Facebook will reportedly add end-to-end encryption (a feature currently limited to WhatsApp and available optionally on Messenger) across all three platforms. The decision to focus on privacy comes amidst increasing criticism from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who's been calling for industry-wide regulations.

Those in the know insist that the trio of apps will remain as stand-alone entities. "After the changes take effect, a Facebook user could send an encrypted message to someone who has only a WhatsApp account, for example. Currently, that isn't possible because the apps are separate," writes NYT's Mike Isaac.

"As you would expect, there is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work," Facebook said in a statement to the Times.