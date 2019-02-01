Huawei's foldable phone will be revealed on February 24th

In addition, Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirmed an MWC launch just a week ago at an investor meeting in Beijing. "We look forward to seeing you in Barcelona in February, where we will launch the world's first 5G smartphone with foldable screen," he declared. Now we have the exact date of the reveal. But it seems like Huawei didn't get Samsung's memo. The Korean electronics giant is ditching MWC this year and launching its hyped bendable handset a full four days ahead of Huawei on February 20th, along with a possible trio of Galaxy S10 phones.

In fact, February could bring even more foldable riches. If recent rumors are anything to go by, Motorola is also planning to revive its RAZR phone this month with a bendable makeover. If that gets your juices flowing, be prepared to shell out big bucks for the luxury: All three phones could pack price tags of around $1,500.