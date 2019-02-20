Galaxy S10 vs. the competition: Three is the magic number

Samsung's Galaxy S10 is here and it sits in a rather odd place — it's actually in the middle of four siblings announced today. But it still boasts the same three-camera setup as the larger S10+ and S10 5G. With a 6.1-inch screen it cuts an imposing figure next to other flagships, and that's not the only place where it seems to pull ahead. Check out the table below to see how Samsung's newest release stacks up against the stellar Pixel 3 and iPhone XS, and check back in a few weeks for our full review.