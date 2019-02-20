Galaxy S10 vs. the competition: Three is the magic number

Samsung's Galaxy S10 is here and it sits in a rather odd place — it's actually in the middle of four siblings announced today. But it still boasts the same three-camera setup as the larger S10+ and S10 5G. With a 6.1-inch screen it cuts an imposing figure next to other flagships, and that's not the only place where it seems to pull ahead. Check out the table below to see how Samsung's newest release stacks up against the stellar Pixel 3 and iPhone XS, and check back in a few weeks for our full review.
|Galaxy S10
|Pixel 3
|iPhone XS
|Pricing
|starts at $900
|$799 / $899
|$999 / $1,149 / $1,349
|Dimensions
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm (5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches)
|145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches)
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|157g (5.54 ounces)
|148g (5.22 ounces)
|177g (6.24 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.1 inches
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (550 ppi)
|2,160 x 1,080 (443 ppi)
|2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)
|Screen type
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|FHD+ flexible OLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Battery
|3,400 mAh
|2,915 mAh
|2,658mAh
|Internal storage
|128 / 512 GB
|64 / 128 GB
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|External storage
|micro SD
|None
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K with HDR10+
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A12 Bionic
|CPU
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.5 GHz octa-core
|2.49 GHz hexa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|unnamed quad-core
|RAM
|8GB
|4GB
|4GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|iOS 12
|Other features
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM