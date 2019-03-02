Our favorite smartphones from Mobile World Congress 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Alright, alright, yes — the Galaxy S10 family was revealed at an event in San Francisco, well before Mobile World Congress even started. Whatever. It's still one of the most influential devices at the show: ads are plastered on buildings across the Barcelona, and every flagship here has been compared to the standard Samsung has already set. It's big, beautiful, powerful, and it uses an updated interface that's staggeringly more pleasant to use than what we found on earlier models.

The reason the bigger model makes our list instead of its little brother is, well, because we've been testing it this whole time. The official Engadget review is still in progress, but the process of using it in Barcelona has given us time to appreciate Samsung's shifting priorities and mutually gripe about what it gets wrong. (Trust us: It's an excellent phone, but certainly not perfect.) You'll have to wait a little longer for our final verdict, but even now, it's safe to say this is one of the best smartphones you'll see all year.