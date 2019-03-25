The old 1080p Apple TV box is now 'Apple TV HD'

The name change comes as Apple gets ready to ramp up its push into original programming. The company spent the majority of its event highlighting Apple TV+, an ad-free subscription-based streaming video service. A number of celebrities including Reese Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Kumail Nanjiani, Big Bird and Oprah all took the stage to highlight projects they have been working on for the service.

While the name change to Apple TV HD provides a bit of clarity for Apple's set-top box offerings, the company has gone all in on the Apple TV branding, and it's not the most intuitive naming system. The company now has the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K set-top boxes. Then there's the Apple TV app that houses its new Channels service and will soon be available on smart TVs as well as Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Finally, there is Apple TV+, which will host the company's original content offerings.