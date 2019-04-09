AT&T's mobile 5G goes live in seven more cities

To begin with, current 5G coverage tends to be spotty, usually due to high frequencies that limit coverage and affect signals indoors. There's also the not-so-small matter of device support. Right now, you're relegated to a Netgear 5G hotspot. Smartphones like the Galaxy S10 5G won't start arriving until later in the spring. This is an important step toward mainstream adoption of 5G, but it won't come close to normalcy until you don't have to be picky about where and how you use the technology.