Nintendo pulls two mobile games in Belgium due to loot box laws

Fears that the mix of gambling and gaming is fueling addiction has lead to lawmakers in the US and Europe calling for the ban of in-game loot boxes. But so far, only Belgium and the Netherlands have been successful. Belgium passed a law last year that banned video game loot boxes, which allow players to pay cash to unlock rewards. The nation's gambling commission ordered several popular games that came with in-game revenue models, including Overwatch, Counterstrike: Global Offensive, and FIFA 18 to remove their loot boxes in Belgium. If publishers didn't comply with the law, they could face a fine of €800,000 and up to five years in prison.

Most game developers like Blizzard, Valve and 2K have satisfied requirements by releasing a version sans loot boxes. Others are pulling the games from Belgium entirely. Last year, Square Enix pulled three mobile games from Belgium: Kingdom Hearts Union X, Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia and Mobius Final Fantasy.