Apple announces separate Music, Podcast and TV apps for Mac

It makes sense for Apple to release separate TV and Music apps as it chases subscribers for its growing services side of the business and gears up for the arrival of its Apple TV+ streaming video service in the fall. Podcast listeners, meanwhile, have another way to listen to their favorite shows on their Macs without the cluttered iTunes interface.

Apple is also trying to pull iOS and macOS closer together. It broke out those three apps on iOS several years ago.

Developing...