We cut down Apple’s 2-hour WWDC keynote to under 30 minutes

To say Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote was jam-packed would be an understatement. Apple offered its usual previews of the next versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS, but it also broke some new ground. The iPad now has its own operating system, for starters. There were also meaningful updates to the HomePod and a new privacy-focused sign-in. And of course, there's the not-so-small matter of the redesigned Mac Pro -- Apple has finally shown its long-in-the-making workstation. It's a lot to take in. Never fear, though, as we've boiled things down to a shorter video that gives you the gist of Apple's many, many announcements.