'Rocket League' is mining the '80s for nostalgia-tinted DLC

A bunch of car packs will bring some of the most memorable vehicles of the '80s to the field. You'll be able to try and score goals with the legendary Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters or Knight Rider's KITT. The trailer also showcases the DeLorean of Back to the Future fame, and cars based on Voltron Legendary Defender and WWE (or WWF, to get a little more time-appropriate). Sadly, it seems unlikely you'll be able to gun it to 88, and go back a few minutes to reset the score in a DeLorean when your team is down 6-0.

You can snap up other cosmetic items that pay tribute to the likes of The Goonies, The Karate Kid and ET as well as more Ghostbusters and Back to the Future gear. Some of the cars will be paid DLC, while you can earn others for free. Once the event proper is over, you'll have one more week to trade in the cassettes you earn while playing for cosmetic goods like ET wheels and Marty McFly Jr's hat.

Radical Summer is split into three, three-week chunks. The first is '80s Blockbusters, which runs June 10th to July 1st, during which time you can play a rad-looking, Ghostbusters-themed mode called Ghost Hunt. Using a proton stream, you'll try to control the ball and carry it to the other team's containment zone. You'll need to keep it there for two seconds to score a point. But, uh, don't cross the streams.

The following phases, '80s Culture and '80s Television, have their own limited-time modes. Spike Rush will let you attach the ball to your car with the Spike power-up, while Beach Ball mode will have a larger ball with reduced gravity and more curve. Psyonix says it has some surprises in store too. A patch that's rolling out now will get everything in place for the start of Radical Summer next week.