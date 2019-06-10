Watch Square Enix's E3 2019 press event here with us!

But that's not all Square Enix has to offer E3. It's going to debut a Marvel's Avengers game that's been in the works for at least two years, plus there's more potential Final Fantasy news with the Shadowbringers expansion for XIV. Kingdom Hearts 3 could also get some love in the form of more information about Re:Mind, an add-on that's set to launch late this year.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm studio Deck Nine is also working on a new, mysterious title for Square Enix, as are a handful of other studios, including PlatinumGames with Babylon's Fall.

The show starts at 6PM PT / 9PM ET / 1AM GMT. Senior Editor Nick Summers and I will go live on the Engadget YouTube channel or right here a few minutes before kickoff.